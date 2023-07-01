During race 2, the young Dutchman spun in full trajectory and, thanks to the poor visibility due to the rain, he was hit by another single-seater that arrived. There was nothing to do despite the help

Tragic accident during race 2 of the championship Formula Regional European Championship in the Belgian circuit of Spa-Francorchamps. An 18-year-old Dutch pilot, Dilano Van’t Hoff, died after a collision with another car that caused him to end up in a spin and right in the trajectory of another competitor who was arriving at full speed. The collision with the latter car was extremely violent, and despite the assistance and immediate transport to hospital, there was nothing for Van’t Hoff to do.

the statement — The Formula Regional European Championship confirmed the news with a statement, announcing "with sadness the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van't Hoff. The accident occurred during race 2 at Spa-Francorchamps. We wish to express our sincere condolences to family, team and friends The Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and the ACI in expressing their sincere condolences to the family, team and friends of the pilot".

The carreer — Born in Holland, in Dordrecht, Van’t Hoff started out in karting like everyone else. In 2021 he made his debut in a single-seater with Xcel Motorsport in the Emirates Formula 4 championship. In September of the same year he made his debut in the European Formula Regional Championship, racing for MP Motorsport in Valencia. Then the confirmation of the team in the next two seasons. Furthermore, in 2021 he had won the Spanish F4.