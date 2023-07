Tragedy in the world of motoring. On the Belgian track of Spa-Francorchamps, Dilano Van’T Hoff, a Dutch driver of just 18 years, died this morning during the Formula Regional European Championship race (event part of the Spa 24h of the GT World Challenge Europe). The MP Motorsport driver was involved in a violent collision in the rain and was hit by Adam Fitzgerald who, innocent, was unable to avoid it.