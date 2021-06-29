Tragedy in Sommariva Bosco: a 10-year-old child died around 20 today (Tuesday 29 June) while he was on a trailer loaded with wheat. The vehicle was pulled by a tractor. From a first reconstruction it seems that the child was overwhelmed by the freshly threshed wheat. The alarm was triggered in the Maniga hamlet between Sommariva Bosco and Cavallermaggiore, in the countryside of the Roero the rescue and resuscitation attempts by the «118», also intervened with the helicopter rescue, were immediate. The dynamics of the incident are being examined by the police.