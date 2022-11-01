Funeral homes in Seoul are now littered with the bodies of young people and their bereaved parents.

At the end of a long corridor, the BBC found the Sim couple, sitting on a small sofa, unable to raise their heads.

In one of the rooms is the body of his son, James Sim, 28 years old. In the next room is James’ friend Yoon. And in a funeral home across town lies James’s girlfriend.

On Saturday night they went to Itaewon together with two other friends to celebrate Halloween. James had organized the evening. “He was always the organizer as he loved party nights with his friends“recounted his mother.

James was one of more than 150 people who died in the crush of people in a narrow alley lined with bars..

an unexpected call

The first sign that something was wrong came when his parents – like many others – woke up to find their son’s bed empty. James’s father asked James’s friends to call him, but it was the police who contacted him.

Caught up in the deadly crush, two of the friends managed to push their way through the crowd and onto some railings at the edge of the alley. James, his girlfriend and Yoon couldn’t go out.

The missing young man loved working out, and spent most of his free time at the gym, lifting weights to get in shape, his mother said. She cannot understand how this did not save her life.

James’s relationship was getting serious, his father says. He and his girlfriend would have married soon, had they survived.

The young man worked as a plumber, a job he did diligently, but his passions were skiing and surfing.

Her mother’s eyes crinkle with a gleam of delight as she recounts what she loved to do, but her father’s close and tears begin to flow.

“James was the best older brothershe recalled. “How is my little boy going to manage without him?”

shared pain

Next to James Sim’s coffin sit half a dozen of his old school friends.

Park Ju-sung had known him since they were eight years old. “He was such a shy kid,” he recounted, as he added: “James was my only friend. He invited me to everything and encouraged me to practice taekwondo with him. He helped me to be more outgoing“.

James’ friend Yoon, whose coffin is in the next room, was 28. and he felt comfortable in his own company. He loved to explore. At night, he used to go to bars alone and try to talk to foreigners to learn languages, Jung-su said, admiring his confidence.

More than half of the victims were 20 years old and the trauma is felt in the current generation.

This is the second catastrophe they experience. In 2014, 250 high school students died when a ferry capsized off the southwestern coast of the country. The victims would now be 20 years old.

A call in the midst of despair

At a large public altar in downtown Seoul, people gathered to mourn.

Kim Dae-hui, 19, laid a single white chrysanthemum, Korea’s mourning flower, in honor of his friend Raghu Jordagan, who was 21.

Jordagan moved to South Korea from Malaysia in January 2021. The two became friends after Jordagan approached him on the street to compliment his style. The late young man worked in construction to earn money for his family in his country, but he was creative at heart and dreamed of being a fashion designer, Kim said.

They hung out listening to hip hop music and exchanging fashion tips. They taught each other their languages. “Raghu was more patient than me, he never got angryDae-hi recalled, taking off her glasses to let her face sink into her hands.

Jordagan had video called him from the alley when the stampede started.. She was next to a young woman who was struggling to breathe. They stayed on the phone while she tried to figure out how to escape. Then the woman’s hand went cold and Jordagan hung up. This was the last time Dae-hui heard from him.

The next morning, he watched the videos being shared on social media and saw his friend’s face in the crowd, pale. She tried to convince herself that he was someone else with a similar appearance. She then called the police and they told her the bad news.

“They pushed and trampled him“He said he was informed.

Without explanation

Knowing the names and stories of the dead is making this tragedy even harder for South Koreans to comprehend. Citizens demand answersputting authorities under increasing pressure to establish exactly what went wrong and who is responsible.

James’s parents, however, are not about to blame anyone.

“Our son was pushed and died. It was an accident. We haven’t thought about who was responsible. We can’t think. The only thing we can do is cry“, they commented.

JEAN MACKENZIE, WON JUNG BAE AND HOSU LEE

BBC News, Seoul