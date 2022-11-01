After the Halloween tragedy that left at least 156 dead on Saturday night due to a stampede in a neighborhood of Seoul, the capital of South Korea, the authorities made a mea culpa this Tuesday, November 1, and described the response as “insufficient”. despite the multiple warnings he received.

At least 156 people, mostly young people, were killed and dozens were injured on Saturday night at Seoul’s first Halloween party since the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people gathered in the cosmopolitan district of Itaewon, where a stampede ensued, overwhelming police, who were unable to handle the crowd.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon issued a public apology, saying through tears that he felt “infinitely responsible for the accident.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to the public for this accident, as the minister in charge of personal security,” Interior Minister Lee Sang-min told parliament before bowing his head.

South Korean authorities acknowledged a flawed police response to the events.

Police knew “that a large crowd had gathered even before the accident occurred, indicating urgent danger,” National Police Chief Yoon Hee-keun acknowledged.

According to the South Korean news agency ‘News1’, several emergency calls were made hours before the catastrophe, warning of the risky number of people in the area.

“There are too many people here being pushed, trampled, hurt. It’s chaotic. You have to control this,” one person told police at 8:09 p.m. local time, nearly two hours before the tragedy, as reported by the news agency. According to the head of the national police, this information was handled “insufficiently.”

An unusual crowd on the day of the tragedy

Some 100,000 people thronged Itaewon, a district known for its bars and narrow streets, a topography that heightened the danger. Tens of thousands of people crowded into an alley where the tragedy took place.

Another important element of the night is that there was no designated organizer. People just got together to attend different events in bars, clubs and restaurants.

However, Seoul City Hall has a real-time crowd control system that uses data from mobile phones to predict the size of attendance at an event. But according to local media, it was not used tonight.

Police acknowledged on Monday that they had only deployed 137 officers to Itaewon, although that is still a higher number than in previous Halloween parties. The district authorities also did not deploy security patrols. At the same time, a significant number of law enforcement officers were mobilized to oversee a large demonstration in another part of the city.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stated Tuesday that his country urgently needs to improve its crowd management system. The Prime Minister promised that the Government will promote “regulatory changes” so that such an event cannot be repeated.

Dozens of young people among the fatalities

As it entered a narrow street, people began to push each other and many people were trampled. Several shared videos show the bodies stacked on top of each other. Others show young people performing heart massages on the wounded who were on the sidewalk.

At least 156 people died while dozens of people were injured, several of them in serious condition. Most of the victims are young women, 26 of those who died are foreigners.

Dozens of people gathered at the scene on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims, with flowers and photos of the deceased.

South Korea is a country famous for hosting protests and effectively handling large crowds. The police continue their investigation to understand precisely the causes of the drama.

With EFE and AFP