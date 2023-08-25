Tragedy in Sardinia, tree detaches from rock face and ends up on the beach: 28-year-old girl died

Tragedy in Ogliastra, where a 28-year-old died after being overwhelmed by a tree that fell from the ridge overlooking the Baunei beach. Marina Masia, a medical specialist from Nuoro, died in the arms of the rescuers, who intervened with the ambulance.

To reconstruct the dynamics of the tragedy, the Olbia coast guard is listening to various witnesses of the accident. Among these were her mother and the victim’s brother, who were with her on board the dinghy rented in Cala Gonone.

The vessel reached the Cala delle Piscine di Venere just before 2.30pm. The beach, 25 meters long, is forbidden to boats due to the danger of landslides. The harbor master intends to verify whether the girl was hit by the tree while she was swimming near the ridge or if she was on the beach.

The whole area is delimited by buoys to signal the prohibition of approaching, while the municipality of Baunei has also installed numerous billboards in the area to warn of the danger of falling rocks and vegetation on the beach and on the stretch of sea.

The girl’s body was recovered by a vehicle of the Arbatax coast guard and transported to the small port of Cala Gonone.