His 8-year-old granddaughter could have caused the rock that crushed Piergiorgio Benaglia to fall

A tragic event occurred in recent days in Sardinia and unfortunately cost the life of a 58-year-old man, the physiotherapist Piergiorgio Benaglia. The 8-year-old granddaughter would have caused the detachment of a boulder from a cliff by mistake and the stone would have hit the 58-year-old in the abdomen, causing him serious trauma.

Mr. Benaglia, physiotherapist of I curein the province of Novara, had decided to spend a few days of vacation on the beautiful beaches of Sardinia.

He was staying at the Abbatoggia Village campsite in La Madeleine and with him, to spend a relaxing afternoon on the beach, his too 8 year old granddaughter.

The 58-year-old and the little girl had settled down in the shade of a rock wall. He read a book while the little girl played quietly.

Suddenly one rock of that wall it is detachedfalling down and hitting Piergiorgio in the abdomen area, leaving him crushed below it.

Some present on the beach immediately alerted i rescued. The 118 doctors, the Fire Brigade, the Carabinieri and the Coast Guard immediately rushed to the scene.

It took more than two hours to free the man from the boulder that crushed him and his very serious conditions forced the doctors to arrange for transport to air ambulance at the Olbia hospital.

Nothing to do for Piergiorgio Benaglia

The doctors of the hospital tried in every way to save Piergiorgio Benaglia’s life, even subjecting him to a desperate surgery.

A few hours later, however, the Heart of man has stopped beating forever.

The girl who was with him on the beach was initially entrusted to social services, only to be returned to the family flew with the first plane to Sardinia.

Finally, it would seem that a cause the accidentby mistake, was right there small. Apparently he was climbing the aforementioned rock face when one of the boulders moved and fell right on his uncle below.

The event prompted theAdiconsum of Sardinia to urge the institutions to proceed with carry out checks on all coasts of the island. The mayor of La Maddalena and the director of the archipelago’s national park institution have stated that the island is not at risk from hydrogeological instability.