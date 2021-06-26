Fernando Porcu had thrown himself into the sea to save the life of his 13-year-old daughter and her two friends

A huge tragedy that happened yesterday afternoon in Sardinia. Fernando Porcu, a 60-year-old man, lost his life after saving his 13-year-old daughter and two of her friends, who were about to drown in the sea.

The episode occurred at Marina Di Arbus in the early afternoon, around 2:30 pm. According to the first reconstruction of the facts, reported by the local press, after the testimonies of those present, it would seem that Fernando dived into the sea to the aid of the three friends, managing to bring them back to shore.

Unfortunately, moments later, he accused a sickness and collapsed to the ground. The rescuers and the intervention of thehelicopter rescue. However, all attempts to revive him have been in vain. The heart of this 60-year-old hero never started beating again. He died following cardiac arrest.

The 13-year-old daughter was transported to the neighbor Brotzu hospital of Cagliari, due to the large amount of water ingested and inhaled. Fortunately, his condition was not serious.

For the friends, however, no intervention by the medical staff was necessary.

After the tragedy, the police, that have tried to reconstruct what happened and the last moments of Fernando Porcu’s life.

Death Fernando Porcu: the sad words of the mayor

This dramatic accident, which broke the life of a man of only 60 years, intent on saving the life of his daughter and her two friends, inevitably shocked the entire community.

On behalf of all those affected by this tragedy as fellow citizens, he wanted to speak on Mayor, which also confirmed the identity of the deceased man:

He was a valid municipal worker, the only one we currently have in the village. His death is a great sorrow for us. He tried to save lives by doing a heroic deed. We are shocked.

A dad today acclaimed as a hero from the entire world of the web, who gave his life to save that of his beloved daughter and two of her closest friends.