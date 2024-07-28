A 19-year-old boy, Giorgio Noris, drowned while on holiday with friends in the municipality of San Teodoro (Sassari). All attempts to revive him were in vain

The dynamics of the accident in which Giorgio Noris lost his life

A terrible tragedy has occurred in the last few hours in Sardinia, and more precisely in Loiri Porto San Paolowhere a group of kids were spending their holidays.

On the day of the tragedy, the young people were in the waters of Cala Girgoluin the municipality of San Teodoro, in Sassari, busy snorkeling, in a stretch where the water is relatively shallow. Around 13 they dived from a dinghy. According to initial reconstructions, Giorgio Noris swam further and further away from his friends, without them noticing anything.

What drew their attention was a group of swimmers alarmed by the presence of a body floating motionless, dragged by the current. The young man had been transported a hundred meters away from the dinghy from which all four had dived a few minutes earlier.

Brought back to shore, the paramedics immediately took charge of the young man, performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and cardiac massage. However, the desperate attempts at resuscitation were in vain: most likely, the boy he was struck by a sudden illness while he was in the water. The doctors could do nothing but confirm his death.

Investigations underway

Regarding the tragic episode in which the young Giorgio Noris lost his life, the public prosecutor’s office Temple Pausanias opened an investigation. The men of the Coast Guard who notified the prosecutor on duty at the Prosecutor’s Office.

The mayor of Fagnano Olona, ​​the victim’s native town, Marco Baroffioinformed by the authorities of the tragic disappearance of the young man, expressed his moving condolences and solidarity with the family of the 19-year-old on behalf of the entire Fagnano community.