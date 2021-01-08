A 12 year old boy dead drowned in a dam in the middle of the Santiago del Estero mountain, in the Salavina department, about 180 kilometers from the capital of Santiago del Estero, when he entered with two friends to cool off.

As the sources detailed to Télam, the fact that was known this Thursday occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the boy with his friends of 11 and 14 years would have left their home in Los Telares to play”, but his parents did not know that they were going to the dam that is located about 6 kilometers in the Taruca Pampa area.

“It is a dam that is deep in the mountains, the nearest house is more than 1,500 meters, the people of the area use it for animals and it has different depths, it can be low in some sectors, but for example when the troops entered to remove the child’s body, in that place there were 2 meters deep“commented the sources.

The police officers from Section 39 of Los Telares became aware of the incident, around 5:00 p.m. when a telephone call alerted them to what had happened.

Shortly after, the troops arrived at the scene and found the tragic outcome, since the little boy had no vital signs and efforts to revive him were useless.

The situation was reported to the prosecutor on duty, Belkis Alderete, who ordered the police doctor and members of the Criminal Division to be present to carry out the corresponding examinations.

Through social networks, the farewell messages for the boy, who was known in that area of ​​Santiago del Estero as “Kusita”, especially his classmates from the “Los Telares” Soccer School.

“Two days ago you asked me when we were going to train again and I told you that as soon as they lift all the controls and the authorities allow us to return and today your mother tells me that you had already ordered the new boots for training”, they wrote from soccer school.

