San Luis Potosi.- After an unfortunate incident in El Cafetal, Tamasopo, San Luis Potosí, seven people lost their lives in a railway accident which involved a Hi-rail type truck.

He truckwhich belongs to Kansas City Southern de México and is commonly used for transfer of workers, derailed under circumstances not yet clarified.

Six of the victims died instantly. due to multiple injuries, while a seventh person died in hospital during medical care.

The accident occurred in an area known for its complex railway operations.

The Tamasopo Municipal Police was the first to respond to the incident, followed by a significant deployment of emergency servicesincluding Firefighters from Ciudad Valles and Rioverde, staff of Civil protection of the State, the Civil Guard of San Luis and agents of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).

Image of the accident. Photo of Quadratín San Luis Potosí.

These teams worked hard for more than four hours to free the bodies trapped between the twisted iron bars of the accident vehicle.

All of the deceased are men, originally from various states of the country.

The bodies have been transferred to Ciudad Valles, in the Huasteca area of ​​San Luis Potosí, where they are expected to be identified by their relatives with the support of the railway company.

Elements of Expert Services also arrived at the scene to carry out the necessary field investigations and have ordered the transfer of the victims to the Forensic Medical Service to perform the legal autopsy.

According to one survivor, weather conditions could have played a role in the tragic event.

He reported to authorities that there was moisture on the rails, which could have contributed to the vehicle’s derailment.

Despite these first versions, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.