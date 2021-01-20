Three people from a family of five died on Wednesday night after a terrible accident on National Route 34. The family was heading from Tucumán to Salta when, meters before accessing the dangerous curve of the Deceased Correa to 1535 km height, the car they were boarding got out of control and ended up hitting the end of the guardrail.

After the car exited the asphalt, the guardrail, which went from being a road safety resource to a deadly weapon in a matter of seconds, entered the vehicle and crossed all inside. The result was the worst: a mother and her two children, ages 2 and 5, they died beheaded by the sharp element.

On board the car, a Fiat Uno Luw, was the couple, Emmanuel Robert Mamaní (28) and Gisela Dominguez Gómes (28), along with their three children, Mía Mamaní Dominguez (9), Govani Leonel Mamaní Dominguez (5) and Naitan Mamaní Dominguez (2), all residing in the February 20 neighborhood from the capital of Salta.

Route 34. The family was heading from Tucumán to Salta.

The accident ended the lives of Gisela, the mother, and Govani Leonel and Naitan, the two youngest children. The survivors of the tragedy, the father, Emmanuel, and the daughter, Mia, received only minor injuries caused by the guardrail. The two were taken to the nearest hospital, the Josquin Castellanos, located in the City of General Guemes, to deal with the blows.

Although the cause of the fatal accident is still being investigated, everything indicates that it was a very unfortunate mistake. One of the rescuers who went to the scene and who participated in the extraction of the bodies mentioned that it was a scene “terribly painful.”

The Dangerous Curve of the Dead Belt

At kilometer 1535 of National Route 34, the sector popularly called “de la Difunta Correa” is already making itself known, but for the most tragic reasons. It is that in recent months the dangerous curve registered several accidents and, in several cases, they were also fatal.

Less than three months ago, a railroad worker lost his life while crash your car against a tree that was on the shoulder of the road. As in the case of the family returning from Tucumán to their hometown, this young man was moving from the Río Piedras town, in the city of San José de Metán, to General Güemes. He had just finished his workday.

At the curve of the Difunta Correa, the young man’s Fiat Cronos came off the shoulder and hit the tree, killing him instantly, and trapping his body between the vehicle door and the tree trunk.

Three months ago, another fatal accident on the dangerous curve.

Although the reason for the accident could not be verified, the experts estimated that the driver could be driving distracted, or could have stayed asleep, a potential alternative considering this was a rail sector worker who had just left his work day.

The Volunteer Firefighters of the Manuel Belgrano Headquarters who went to the dangerous curve to remove the body of the young man explained that it cost them an enormous effort to remove it from the car, since the impact of the vehicle against the tree located in the sector of the curve was very great .

LN