Tragedy in Rome, 37 year old woman died at the hands of her husband, before the eyes of her 5-year-old daughter. A single stab wound to her abdomen, which left her with no escape.

The victim's name was Li Xuemei and she was found lifeless, in her home, lying on her bed. When the rescuers reached the house, they found themselves faced with a dramatic scene. There 5 year old girl he was at home and had witnessed everything. Her mother was now lifeless in her bedroom, lying on a pool of blood. However, there is no trace of the 37-year-old woman's husband. She was given to escape.

An escape which however did not last long, during the night the police had him stopped on the street. Now he will have to answer for his actions and explain the motive behind the brutal crime. The alarm was raised by a neighbor, who heard the heartbreaking screams of the woman. It was 11pm, worried he decided to call 112.

The 118 agents and health workers immediately went to the hospital via Livilla, in Quadraro, a neighborhood of Rome. Unfortunately the paramedics could do nothing to save the woman of Chinese origins. She was now deceased. The daughter was only 5 years old taken into police custody. It is not yet clear whether there are other relatives who will now be able to look after her. The investigators have opened an investigation file and are trying to reconstruct the last hours of the young mother's life.

The 37-year-old woman's husband was captured in via Consoli

Yu Yang, 36 years old, was arrested in via Consoli. According to investigators, the man hit his wife with a single stab wound to the abdomen, which unfortunately proved fatal. And she would have done it at the height of an argument.

It will be the man who will now give his version of events before the investigating judge. The videos of the videos are also fundamental surveillance cameras of the area, already under analysis by investigators. The murder weapon was found inside the house.

There were also in the house two tenants, students also of Chinese origin, who rushed down the stairs looking for help. They said that lately wife and husband they often argued.

