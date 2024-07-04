Femicide in Rome, 40-year-old physiotherapist killed on the street: her ex-partner turned himself in to the police station only shortly after the murder

Another new crime is what happened today in Rome. A physiotherapist A 40-year-old woman lost her life, apparently at the hands of her ex-partner, who after a brief escape reportedly turned himself in to the Carabinieri who were investigating the case.

Since the tragedy occurred only a few hours ago, there are still few details emerged on this story, which involved a young woman. The agents instead decided to open a investigation file for the crime of voluntary crime.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred shortly before 14th today, Thursday 4th July. Precisely in via degli Orseolo, in the area Portuensein the city of Rome. The woman called Manuela Petrangeliperhaps she had just left the house or was returning home when the crime occurred.

The dynamics are still being reconstructed, but it would appear that a man on board a small-engined car began to shoot against her with a sawn-off shotgunThose present soon realized the seriousness of the incident and asked for prompt intervention, both from health workers and from the police.

Details emerge about the murder of the 40-year-old physiotherapist and her ex-partner

Doctors soon arrived on the scene and tried for a long time to to revive the woman, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately her condition immediately appeared very serious and her death It happened in the same place where the tragedy occurred.

From what theHandlethe agents immediately started the first investigations of the case. However, her ex-partner, just a few minutes later, following a brief escape, would have constituted at the Carabinieri barracks.

Since the crime occurred only a few hours ago, the details are still being few and fragmentary. Only the last few hours will be decisive for rebuild exactly what happened, but above all the motive behind this extreme gesture. The young woman left a son very small.