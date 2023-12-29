An investigation has been opened into the affair of the two-year-old boy who died in Rome

Tragedy in Rome, a two year old child he lost his life after swallowing part of a toy. The minor was hospitalized in very serious conditions. Unfortunately the doctors were unable to save him.

A story that broke the hearts of many people and which quickly spread throughout Italy. The two-year-old boy arrived at Monterotondo hospital in cardiac arrest, after having swallowed a piece of a toy. He was urgently transferred by air ambulance to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. The doctors tried to do everything they could to save him, but their attempts were futile. Yesterday morning, the little one's heart broke stopped forever.

The alarm raised by the parents of the two-year-old child

It was his parents who noticed that something was wrong and alerted 118. The paramedics took him to the emergency room, where the doctor immediately noticed the pieces of the toy into the esophagus and arranged the transfer to Gemelli in Rome. Unfortunately, when he reached the health facility, the two-year-old child was already dying. The hospital team tried to resuscitate him for more than an hour, but his little heart couldn't cope.

Despite the drama and immense pain, his mom and dad gave the consent for organ donation. Their little angel will save other lives and continue to live in them. An altruistic gesture full of love, which was admired and appreciated.

The Carabinieri intervened in the matter and are investigating and trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts. The accusation is that of negligent crime, for the moment against unknown persons. The guilty toy will be examined. It will be essential to understand its origin and above all whether the tragedy could have been avoided. The two parents have already told what happened in their home before the tragedy, they realized that their child was ill, after having heard gasping in his sleep.