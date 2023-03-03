Unexpected news that has been circulating in the last few minutes: what do we know

A real tragedy that occurred in Rome a few hours ago. According to what was reported by the main newspapers, it seems that the senator Bruno Astorre sia fallen from a Senate window. Currently the investigators are working hard to shed light on what happened: here’s all we know.

Senator Bruno Astorre died probably following a fall from a Senate window. The news has left everyone speechless and has been making the rounds on the web in the last few minutes. It seems that the tragedy that hit the man took place today, Friday 3 March, in the late morning.

On the spot where the drama the 118 doctors intervened who with an ambulance and a medical car tried to save Bruno Astorre’s life, even if without success. In addition to them, on the site of theaccident the agents of the Trevi police station and the fire brigade also attended.

As already anticipated, at the moment we don’t know the precise causes that led to this huge one tragedy. For this reason, the investigators, in these hours, are working hard to shed light on the drama and to find out as soon as possible what happened in detail.

Tragedy in Rome, Bruno Astorre died: who was the well-known senator

For those who don’t know him, Bruno Astorre was a senator of the Democratic Party and in a few days he would have turned 60. According to rumors, a few days ago the senator had been hospitalized at the Sant’Andrea Hospital, where he was later discharged due to some health problems.

His wife Frances Sbardella is the mayor of Frascati. Yesterday Bruno Astorre published his last post on Facebook where he shared these words with those who followed him: