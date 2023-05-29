ROME. Tragedy yesterday evening, just before 8 pm, in a swimming pool at a sports center in viale della Primavera, in the Centocelle area, in Rome: a 3-year-old boy was found dead inside the pool. The resuscitation attempts of the 118 personnel who confirmed his death were useless.

The child was participating with his family in a party organized by the Ivorian community in a room in the centre. The child would have moved away from the place that hosted the celebrations and wandering alone among the sports facilities, he would have approached a swimming pool, which he reached by crossing a fence and into which he dived, sinking without being able to re-emerge.

The carabinieri of the Rome Centocelle station are investigating, together with the operational nucleus of the Rome Casilina company under the direction of the Rome prosecutor’s office. Local health inspectors also attended. The pool area has been seized.