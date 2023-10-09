The football world mourns the death of Diego Riberiphysical trainer of the River Plate squad who He died at the age of 50 after fighting a difficult illness. The coach was part of the coaching staff led by Martín Demichelis: he arrived in November 2022 along with the current millionaire coach and held the position of alternate physical trainer on the team led by Flavio Pérez.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz joins the National Team: this was his warm reception in Barranquilla

The news was confirmed on social networks by several supportive journalists and the club published an official message saying goodbye to the member of the coaching staff: “We deeply regret the death of Diego Riberi, physical trainer of the professional team, and we accompany his loved ones at this time. of pain.”

Also: Eduardo Méndez, president of Santa Fe, denounces threats against him

We deeply regret the death of Diego Riberi, physical trainer of the professional team, and we accompany his loved ones in these moments of pain. pic.twitter.com/6HflVfYCui — River Plate (@RiverPlate) October 9, 2023

Riberi’s image will remain engraved in the great millionaire public because he was the figure who raised the trophy that River received after becoming champion of the Professional League. Fifteen days after obtaining the title, Claudio Tapia, president of the AFA, gave it to Enzo Pérez, captain of the team, and he called Elías Gómez – who had suffered the death of his mother and sister – and Diego Riberi to go They are the ones who will raise the cup in front of a Monumental.

Watch here: Video | ‘The goal singer’ made an unusual mistake again: what happened to him?

Happy, Riberi celebrated and raised the trophy along with Gómez, before the ovation of a stadium moved by the captain’s gesture in solidarity with the difficult situation they were both going through.

“Having raised the glass is indescribable, I have no words to describe this situation. It takes me by surprise, it was an action by the team and I am eternally grateful for the gesture of the captain and everyone. River is a family and it is transmitted day by day. The moment it happens to me it really shows. I get excited, all this is very strong, to be champion with River, with friends, with my lifelong friend who is Flavio Pérez,” Diego Riberi told TNT Sports.

Before joining the River staff, the physical trainer had worked at Deportivo Armenio, San Martín de Tucumán with Diego Cagna, and Santamarina de Tandil with Guillermo Pereyra. He was also one of the personal trainers in Pablo Aimar’s tune-up at the end of his career as a footballer.

SPORTS

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA)

More news in EL TIEMPO