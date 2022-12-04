Riseralda, Colombia.- A bus with 26 people on board was buried by tons of dirt on the morning of this Sunday, December 4, when I was driving on the road Pueblo Rico-Santa Cecilia in RisaraldaColombia.

According to reports, when the company unit arauca was mobilized in the sector of the cabin on the road to collidedan avalanche covered it completely.

At the time of the accident, the occupants of a van and another bus that were passing by on the road were unharmed. Even a person who was in the area recorded the seconds before the landslide.

Due to the emergency, a significant mobilization of rescue forces was recorded at the site, which allowed four people to be taken out of the unit alive, but unfortunately a minor died shortly after.

In the last hours, dozens of people worked in the area to rescue the other passengers who are inside the unit.

According to the preliminary report, the bus was transporting 27 people, 14 of them going to Condoto and another 10 to Istmina. Others for the Pan American Union.

Faced with the emergency, the Governor of RisaraldaVíctor Manuel Tamayo, who is at the scene, reported that a Unified Command Post, PMU, has already been installed to attend to the victims and their families.

The rescue forces have stated that every minute is essential to save the people who are buried, but the work has been complicated due to the bad weather conditions and the instability of the terrain.