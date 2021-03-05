After a gomon with 26 people was shipwrecked in the Bermejo River when trying to illegally cross the border between Salta and Bolivia, the authorities in charge of the search for the disappeared reported that this Thursday afternoon They found the body of a woman, so there are already two dead in the accident.

During the morning of this Thursday, the Salta Police reported the discovery of the body of Ángel Damián Quispe Santos (26 years old, Bolivian). Later, official spokesmen confirmed that they found a second body, two kilometers from the place where the rubber tree appeared. It is about a woman who has not yet been identified.

The source of the investigation specified that the search began on Wednesday, with the hypothesis of six disappeared based on the testimony of a man who managed to be rescued unharmed from the riverbed by the actions of National Gendarmerie personnel.

But later it was learned that 26 people were traveling on the boat. The river crossing is part of an informal activity, so there are no records of who traveled on the boat.

Police spokesmen indicated that 22 people have already been confirmed to have survived the tragedy. For that reason, the search continues focused on three people, a woman – it remains to be confirmed if it is the body found this Thursday – and two babies of one and three months, of whom nothing is known yet.

Salta Police spokesman Miguel Velardez pointed out that the search tasks were suspended in the first minutes of the morning of this Thursday due to weather conditions. They resumed a few hours later, although the riverbed grew considerably due to the intense rains registered in Bolivia.

The incident occurred when the precarious barge, which had departed from the Salta town of Aguas Blancas to Bermejo, in Bolivia, through the Bermejo River, tried to cross the border illegally.

When crossing a palisade, the rubber boat suffered a break, which caused many of the occupants of the barge to jump into the river for their lives, swimming towards the shore.

