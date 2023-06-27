The sad tragedy happened in Ravenna, Isabel Zanichelli was overwhelmed by a wave. After being admitted, she passed away in the hospital

An unfortunate event took place in Ravenna, precisely at the Lido di Classe. Isabel Zanichelli, seven years old, did not make it. She had been admitted to the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna on June 25 after almost drowning in the sea.

From the first information that emerged, it seems that the sea was rough and the wind very strong and that the father, the girl and the brother were dragged distant from the shore. Suddenly, the situation became alarming, a wave swept over the family.

Witnesses said that the two lifeguards dived in timely for recover the three bathers and brought them back to shore.

A doctor and a health worker from 118 also came to their rescue, both of whom were on the beach out of order. The youngest girl is the one who appeared in more serious conditions, was cyanotic and had passed out. Rescuers revived her on the spot and managed to get her little heart to beat again.

Isabel Zanichelli hospitalized

Isabel Zanichelli was hospitalized to the Ravenna hospital and then transferred to Bologna, where unfortunately she passed away yesterday, June 26, at the age of 7.

His dad is in shock, he still can’t figure out what really happened. The situation required the intervention of the men of the Port Authority. From an initial reconstruction of the facts, it emerged that little Isabel, unfortunately, was the first to be overwhelmed by a large wave, which carried under water.

He was spending a day at the sea with his family, a day that should have ended with beautiful smiles and memories and which instead turned into an indescribable tragedy.

The news quickly spread on the web and was reported by all the newspapers. Photos of little Isabel are shared from bulletin board to bulletin board, accompanied by sad goodbye messages and broken hearts.