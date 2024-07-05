Querétaro.- A tragic incident was recorded in the town of Ejido Patria, municipality of Colon, Querétarowhere Six people died after to become intoxicated with a substance still unidentifiedreported the Ministry of Health.

The events were triggered when Several deaths were reported in the region, which has alerted at authorities local and state.

Martina Perez Rendon, Secretary of Health of Querétarostated that although The causative substance has not been determined.the victims could have consumed adulterated alcoholic beverages.

“There are reports of poisoning, but we cannot yet determine the substance. There were already several more deaths in Colón and the relatives proceeded as they considered appropriate,” Pérez Rendón explained.

The incident became relevant when four people were transferred to the General Hospital of Cadereyta de Montes, located 60 kilometers from Ejido Patria.

Of these, one died immediately and another shortly afterwards. A third person asked for voluntary discharge and the last remains hospitalized receiving treatment.

In addition, the Ajuchitlán Delegation, some 35 kilometers from Ejido Patria, confirmed the death of six individuals and requested support for their families.

In response to the tragedy, financial and in-kind support has been promised for the affected families, given the difficult times they are facing.

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to consume alcoholic beverages only from recognized establishments to avoid similar risks.

In addition, the Attorney General’s Office and the Protection against Health Risks have been notified to carry out investigations to determine the cause of the poisoning and whether the drinks were adequately regulated.

Despite efforts to locate more people who may have been affected and determine the exact cause of death, the situation remains critical.

“This happened last night, so the investigations are just beginning. We hope to soon have more information about the substance involved and how it was distributed among residents,” concluded Pérez Rendón.