The two parents woke up and realized that their newborn showed no signs of life. They tried to revive him and seek help

The terrible episode happened in a hotel in the municipality of Qualiano, in the province of Naples. A newborn about a month old he was found lifeless by his parents.

The mother and father realized that their newborn was not even a month old he was no longer breathing. They picked him up and rushed to the hotel reception, desperate and looking for help. However, no one could do anything to help the little boy, he was already dead. The two parents were in a hotel in Qualiano, in the province of Naples. In the morning, when they woke up, they made the terrible discovery. Their newborn baby showed no signs of life. They tried to wake him up and revive him, without success. So they rushed to the entrance of the facility, hoping that someone could do something. Unfortunately it was already too late.

Meanwhile, the ambulance was alerted. The 118 operators rushed to the hotel, but they couldn't do anything. They were forced to declare the newborn's death.

They also arrived on site after the report from the hospital Carabinieri officers. The latter opened an investigation file to try to understand what had happened. From the first news that emerged, it would seem that no signs of violence were found on the minor's body. The most plausible hypothesis is that of SIDS. This is Cot Death Syndrome, which affects children from zero months to one year of life and which to date it has no medical explanation.

SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome)

Unfortunately, SIDS affects many newborns and is the terror of every parent. It is not predictable, it is not avoidable.

The Ministry of Health simply recommends: take precautions, which could be fundamental. How to make the baby sleep in a supine position (belly up) from the first days of life, make the baby sleep on soft and enveloping mattresses, pillows and duvets, avoid exposing the fetus to secondhand smoke during pregnancy. Among the risk factors there could also be a premature birth, the absence of an adequate care path in the pre- and post-natal period and the presence of respiratory infections.