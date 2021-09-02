Currently he is digging in the rubble in search of any injured

A real one tragedy the one that occurred a little while ago in Pontremoli, in the province of Massa Carrara. Here an explosion, probably caused by a gas leak, caused the collapse of a building. Currently, people are digging in the rubble to track down possible injuries involved in the collapse.

TO Pontremoli, in the province of Massa Carrara, an explosion caused by a gas leak caused the collapse of a two-story house. The intervention of the Fire Brigade was timely together with the Usar staff of Pisa and the dog team of Livorno who are currently digging among the rubble.

This is the tweet shared by the Fire Brigade team to announce the tragedy:

Massacarrara. Explosion and partial collapse of a two-storey house in Filattiera, searches are underway among the rubble to exclude the presence of any people involved. From 11:15 fire brigade teams in action with dog lovers and usar.

The alarm of the collapse of the two-storey house in the province of Massa Carrara was launched by some residents of the area. These, in fact, felt a strong roar in the Filattiera area where the collapse partial of the building. As already mentioned, people are currently digging in the rubble in search of possible injuries.

The Fire Brigade team, together with the Usar staff of Pisa and the dog team of Livorno are tracking down possible people involved in the collapse of the building. The aim, therefore, is to identify possible ones missing among the rubble in order to save them.

According to the news circulating in the last few minutes, there is fear for an 80-year-old man. We just have to wait for the next ones updates on this tragedy that hit the province of Massa Carrara. We sincerely hope that the explosion did not cause the injury or death of the residents of the house.