Turin – One year and six months to former mayor Chiara Appendino, today a five-star parliamentarian. Thus ends the appeal process for the tragedy in Piazza San Carlo on 3 June 2017. An 18-month sentence was also imposed on the former head of the cabinet Paolo Giordana and on the former president of Turismo Torino Maurizio Montagnese. The former police commissioner of Turin Angelo Sanna and the former chief of staff of the police headquarters Michele Mollo have been acquitted. For the other defendants, the first instance decision was confirmed: the acquittal for the municipal official Paolo Lubbia, the deputy prefect Roberto Dosio and the member of the supervisory commission Franco Negroni. The former director of the police headquarters Alberto Bonzano and the former deputy commander of the municipal police Marco Sgarbi were sentenced to 1 year and 4 months.

The facts

Four boys, in their twenties at the time, definitively sentenced to over ten years in prison, they sprayed whiffs of pepper spray into the crowd to rob the fans. An episode, so it was said in the courtroom, which took place in a context of «organizational gaps and lack of coordination. Chain negligence». Panic broke out under the giant screen projecting the Real Madrid – Juventus Champions League final: over 1,700 people were injured, two women – Erika Pioletti and Marisa Amato – later died of their injuries. «The sentence confirms the serious security shortcomings of the event – ​​says the civil party lawyer Nicola Menardo of the Grande Stevens firm –, my clients have never had intentions of retaliating against individuals: the expectation they have cultivated is that this process put a firm point on institutional responsibilities and that Marisa Amato’s death was not in vain, but a stimulus to avoid the repetition of similar tragedies”.

At trial, for manslaughter, manslaughter and multiple culpable injuries, the political leaders and the police headquarters, some members of the supervisory commission and the former president of Turismo Torino, the body that organized the event, finish. In the first instance, on 28 January 2021, Chiara Appendino, the former head of the cabinet Paolo Giordana, the former commissioner Angelo Sanna and the former president of Turismo Torino were all sentenced to 18 months.

The ordinary ritual ended in March 2022 with three sentences, imposed on the managers of the police station, and six acquittals. The second degree process opens at the beginning of the year with a twist. For questions of procedural economy, the proceedings are combined: the defendants all appear before the Court of Assizes of Appeal. The Attorney General Carlo Pellicano, in his indictment, speaks of risk «enormous, predictable and perceptible by anyone».

“Hasty Choices”

Per Appendino he asks for confirmation of the sentence: “He made hasty choices without considering the critical issues and disregarding the organizational aspects”. The same goes for Giordana, “to whom the former mayor delegated everything, including risk assessment”. And again: «An unusual delegation in terms of breadth and per se. But the delegate and the delegating acted as a single voice and therefore the responsibilities overlap» He calls for mild sentences for the former president of Turismo Torino, «mere screen of the Municipality» and for the ex commissioner «who noticed the risks but did not coordinate . He didn’t bang his fists.’ And the acquittal for Mollo and Bonzano who “didn’t have any kind of expertise on glass and couldn’t have done anything about panic”. In the courtroom we return to the discussion of glass, of that “impressive number of bottles” that covered the pavement of Piazza San Carlo, on which the fans fell and were injured. And we return to addressing the issue of barriers, which made the square a trap, obstacles that are difficult to overcome.