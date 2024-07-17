The number of deaths from a bus crashing into a abyss In Peru, the death toll rose to 29 on Tuesday, while 15 people were injured, the National Police reported to local media.

A spokesman for the National Police’s Road Protection Division Peru He told the state agency Andina that they have recovered the bodies of 27 deceased at the scene of the accident and that two other people died after being taken to the Ayacucho Regional Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 5:00 a.m. (10:00 GMT) in a rural area known as Ccarchuaccpampa, in the Ayacucho province of Cangallo, where the bus fell into a precipice of about 200 metersAndina said.

Police sources said that the vehicle was going from Lima to Ayacucho, more than 560 kilometers from the capital Peruvian, and the wounded were transferred to different hospitals in that city in southern Peru.

Ayacucho regional health director John Tinco told RPP that at least 15 people had been brought to the regional hospital with injuries.

For its part, The head of the Highway Police, Johny Valderrama, told the official agency that the causes of the accident are still unknown.which occurred in a very rugged area that made the work of rescue teams difficult.

Valderrama later added to RPP that “According to the passenger manifest, there were 39 to 40 passengers in that vehicle.“.

For its part, the Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) of Ayacucho reported that it sent its ambulances, and those from health facilities in the districts of Vinchos, Pillpichaca, Licenciados, Ccarhuaccpampa and Santa Elena to provide first aid and transfer the injured.

To its turn, The Minister of Transport and Communications, Raúl Pérez Reyes, regretted the accident and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

The minister assured that the authorities will continue to supervise the speed of interprovincial buses, carry out technical inspections and ensure that drivers comply with their driving schedules.

Accidents in Peru, a recurring evil

The accidents These types of accidents are common on Peruvian roads, caused mostly by the carelessness of drivers, the poor condition of the roads and the vehicle fleet, as well as the harsh conditions of the geography.

Around 3,000 people die in traffic accidents in the country each year, most of them from being run over, and around 55,000 are injured, according to figures from the National Road Safety Council.

