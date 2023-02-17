Tragedy in Panama: a Colombian dies after a bus accident with migrants

This Friday, February 17, the death of a Colombian who was injured in the accident that occurred in the Darién jungle, on the border with Colombia, on February 15. According to the authorities’ report, this bus was carrying 68 people bound for the United States.

According to the deputy director of Panama Migration, María Isabel Saravia, the accident left 28 injured. She also explained that 66 migrants were traveling on the bus, including 20 minorsalong with two drivers, one of whom died.

Six Colombians were identified among the migrants traveling on the bus, one of whom died in the afternoon of this Friday.

“We regret to inform that forensics have just confirmed the death of one of the compatriots injured in the accident in Panama. His family has already been informed and they are receiving the proper assistance and guidance,” the Foreign Ministry reported.

In addition to this, it was found that a child under the age of four is also among the survivors: “The minor was traveling with his older brother, a Venezuelan national, who died. The Consulate is in contact with his family, who is in Venezuela. His grandfather will come to Panama for him,” he points out.

According to information provided by the Panamanian Presidency, to date, 39 deaths and 32 survivors have been registered, of which 10 minors (three in critical condition) receive care at the José Domingo de Obaldía Hospital and 22 adults (eight in intensive care) at the Rafael Hernández hospital in the city of David, Chiriquí.

