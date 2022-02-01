She died suddenly and unexpectedly. She had a headache and fell asleep. Katia Spataro was only 15 years old and had a life ahead of her

Tragedy in Palermo, precisely in the Sperone district. Katia Spataro dies in his sleep at 15.

The causes of the fifteen-year-old’s death are not clear and it will only be theautopsy to shed some light on what really happened.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that the girl had in the afternoon accused a headache and she would fall asleep in her brother’s room. The latter, having entered the room to wake her up during the afternoon, would have noticed that Katia it gave no more signs of life.

The suspicions are that she may have been hit by a sudden illness or from a heart attack, but we will have to wait for the results of the autopsy to confirm it.

Katia Spataro, a sunny girl

Katia Spataro attended the Giuseppe di Vittorio State Comprehensive Institute and was very close to the parish. She was always a girl cheerful and full of joy. The news of her death shocked the entire community and all those who knew and loved her.

Now we will have to wait for the autopsy and later her body will be returned to the family, who will be able to greet her for the last time with a funeral function.

Numerous photos of the 15-year-old have appeared on social networks, accompanied by messages of many friends who wanted to give her their last goodbye and share their memories.

A broken life at the age of 15, without a reason, without anyone being able to foresee it. Katia had a headache and had decided to rest. From that sleep, however, she never woke up and now it will be only the autopsy to give answers to her family, torn by pain unexpected and unbearable.

We will see what the autopsy will establish, now we wait for the body to be returned to the family and pray for her asking her to give us the strength to go on. He had recently asked for baptism. She wanted to get baptized, to become a Christian. He was doing well in our community.

These are the words in an interview with Palermo Today of father Ugo di Marzo.