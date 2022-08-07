A real tragedy the one that occurred in Nola, in the province of Naples, last Friday 5 August. A car accident caused the death of Chiara Mastrojanni, a 23-year-old student. According to the first reconstructions, it seems that the young woman traveled as a passenger on a motorcycle in the company of a man.

The intervention of the rescuers and investigators was timely at the place where the drama. The latter are working hard to shed light on the story and the first reconstructions of this immense tragedy have already arrived. As already mentioned, Chiara was traveling as a passenger on one motorcycle together with man.

But suddenly the driver, due to a cause still to be ascertained, he lost control of the vehicle. After their arrival, the rescuers did everything to revive the 23-year-old but unfortunately there was nothing for her to do. The man who was driving the bike, however, reported some trauma and was transported to the hospital in Nola and is currently not in serious condition.

It goes without saying that this tragedy left the whole community of Nola and San Paolo Belsito, the native town of Chiara Mastrojanni, speechless. There were many who sent messages of condolence and of condolence to the family of the young woman for the grave mourning that struck her.

Tragedy in Nola, investigators are working to shed light on the affair

Currently the police, who arrived immediately at the scene of the accident, are working to shed light on what happened. The goal is to reconstruct in every detail this terrible story that caused the premature disappearance of the young Chiara.

It must be said that the body of the student was made available to the competent authorities to continue the investigation. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be news about this story that has upset the whole community of Nola and the province of Naples.