Tragedy in New York: one dead and two injured when a plane crashed

One person died and two others were seriously injured when a single-engine plane crashed in a residential area, minutes before reaching its final destination, the Farmingville Regional Airport on Long Island, southeastern New York state.

(Also read: Man tried to rob a store, but the owner shot him).

The three people are believed to have been on the plane, which crashed around 3pm today as no injuries were reported in the area.

The injured were taken in a police helicopter to a nearby hospital, NBC channel 4 reports.

He adds that according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)It is a one-engine aircraft, model Piper PA 28.

(You can read: They release a woman who abused and became pregnant with a 13-year-old boy).

The agency launched an investigation of the accident in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine what caused the accident.

Neither the victim nor the injured have been identified.

EFE

More news