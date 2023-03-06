Tragedy in New York: one dead and two injured when a plane crashed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Neither the victim nor the injured have been identified.
One person died and two others were seriously injured when a single-engine plane crashed in a residential area, minutes before reaching its final destination, the Farmingville Regional Airport on Long Island, southeastern New York state.
The three people are believed to have been on the plane, which crashed around 3pm today as no injuries were reported in the area.
The injured were taken in a police helicopter to a nearby hospital, NBC channel 4 reports.
He adds that according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)It is a one-engine aircraft, model Piper PA 28.
The agency launched an investigation of the accident in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine what caused the accident.
EFE
