Authorities investigate the exact circumstances of the event; it is believed that a 16-year-old adolescent was driving the truck that went off the road, collided with a tree and caught fire; one child survives

New York.- Five minorsThey lost their lives in a car crash after a vehicle veered off a freeway in Westchester, NY. Only one child survived the tragedy.

Authorities reported that this children’s tragedy It happened around 12:20 am this Sunday, when the Nissan Rogue vehicle in which the children were traveling left the Hutchinson River Parkway, collided with a tree and caught fire.

This was all near the Mamaroneck Road exit in Scarsdale.

Those who died were four boys and one girl, ranging in age from 8 to 17 years old, details the Westchester County Public Safety authority in a press release. All originally from Connecticut.

They added that a 9-year-old boy survived the crash.

There are indications that a 16-year-old was driving the car, according to the statement.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident and found five minors dead, a Westchester County Police lieutenant confirmed.