A reckless driver in new jersey ended the dreams of a couple because, in a traffic accident, caused the death of two men; one of them was going to celebrate his wedding the next day.

According to the police report, last Saturday, around 2:20 AM, on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan, A driver was driving in the wrong direction causing the fatal accidentas reported Telemundo. The driver of a pickup truck collided head-on against the vehicle in which he was Kirk Walker, a 38-year-old man, who was going to get married the next day with his fiancée.

New York City police responded to the scene of the events and reported that the impact occurred near exit 14, leaving as victims not only the future groom, but also his cousin, Robert McLaurin, 40 years old. Both were taken to hospital, but neither survived their injuries. In addition, at least three other people in different cars suffered accident-related injuries.

Walker’s fiancée, Shauntea Weaver, demanded justice for her fiancé: “He was returning home and a reckless person took two lives.” He also sent a harsh message to the driver who caused the accident: “You are simply disgusting. I hope you suffer the way my family and I are suffering because you took two innocent lives.”

He shared that They had been engaged for eight months and that together they had a car rental business. Unfortunately, The couple’s family and friends did gather on Sunday, but not for the wedding, but for the funeral of the groom-to-be.

New Jersey police responded to the emergency call.

Police searching for driver who caused crash in New Jersey

The police are currently searching for the driver who, apparently by driving in the wrong direction, caused the accident. accident in which a 38-year-old man who was about to get married died.

The driver of the truck involved, and his co-pilot, were able to get out of the vehicle that burst into flames after the impact. Although the passenger could not get very far due to an injury to his ankle and was arrested, the driver is still missing. If you have any information, you can call the authorities at 1-888-57-PISTA to make an anonymous report.