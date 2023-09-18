Tragedy in motorcycling: promising pilot dies in strange circumstances

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Filipo Momesso lost his life in his apartment.
Instagram: Filipo Momesso
Filipo Momesso lost his life in his apartment.
Filipo Momesso had graduated from Systems Engineering a few months ago.
The Italian motorcycle racer Filipo Momesso, who competed in the Italian Speed Championship (CIV), He was found dead this Sunday at his home in Trento, Italy due to a sudden death, according to local media.
(You may be interested in: Barranquilla: brutal pitched battle, players ended up beaten and robbed; video).
Mourning in the world of motorcycling. Filippo Momesso has been found dead in his home in Trento
The Italian Motorcycle Federation (FMI) reported this Monday of the death of the young pilot: “Mourning in the world of motorcycling. Filippo Momesso has been found dead in his home in Trento, where he was studying at university.”
And he added in the statement: “The entire IMF, from President Giovanni Copioli, sends its condolences to Momesso’s family at this difficult moment.”
Momesso, born in Motta di Livenza, province of Treviso (northern Italy), attended university in the city of the province of Treviso, where Last July he graduated in Computer Engineering.
The first hypotheses, according to the Italian media, They point to a sudden death. Momesso participated during his career in the CIV, in the National Trophy and in the Aprilia RS 660 Cup, a competition in which he had been on the podium in the race held at the beginning of September on the Mugello circuit (Florence, north).
With information from EFE
