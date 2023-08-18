The crash took place in Fratte, on the Salerno – Avellino link: Margherita Cannarile died after hours of agony

A tragic mid-August what the family lived Margherita Cannarile, a young woman of only 24 who lost her life in the crash in which the big scooter on which she was traveling as a passenger was involved. Driving the two-wheeled vehicle was a 29-year-old friend of hers, who was seriously injured and was hospitalized and operated on in the Salerno hospital.

Another very young victim of a road accident in Italy. This time the victim is a 24-year-old girl and the crash in question occurred on the morning of mid-August.

It was the early hours of August 15th and Margherita was traveling aboard a scooter, a Honda Kadvin the company of his friend, a 29-year-old boy.

The two were walking the junction of Salerno and Avellino and when they were passing by Frattefor reasons yet to be ascertained, they lost driving control.

The scooter is crashed into a concrete wall and the impact was very violent. The 24-year-old was thrown away and fell disastrously on the asphalt, in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle and the driver, on the other hand, ended up off the road inside the water collection channel adjacent to the street.

Margherita Cannarile died after hours of agony

Motorists who witnessed the astonished scene immediately contacted i rescuerswho immediately reached the crash site.

Doctors took both boys away and rushed them at the Ruggi hospital in Salernowhere colleagues put all their efforts into saving them.

at 3:00 at night, after hours of agony, Margherita Cannarile’s heart stopped forever. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious.

The 29 years oldalso seriously wound, was operated on due to the various fractures reported and is now still hospitalized. The doctors fortunately ruled out the danger of life for him.

The authorities have carried out all the case findings and will now try to clarify the exact dynamics of the accident and the causes that led to it.

Margherita was originally from Puglia but had lived in Rome for several years. There are many people shocked by the news of her death, which they have published on social networks condolence messages.