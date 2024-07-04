Michoacan.- Two municipal police officers from Cotija lost their lives and Three were injuredin a confrontation with a criminal cell.

The deceased agentsidentified as Osvaldo B. and Antonio P., were ambushed while they were doing patrols on Cotija-Quitupan highway.

During the stroke, armed civilians fired against the uniformedtriggering a violent confrontation.

In response to the incident, members of the Mexican Army, the National Guard and the Civil Guard have stepped up operations in the region, although so far they have not managed to capture those responsible for the attack.