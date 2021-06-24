A wing of a 12-story oceanfront condo collapsed in a town outside Miami early Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and trapping residents of the property amid debris and twisted rods. Rescuers removed dozens of survivors and continued to search for more.

At noon the whereabouts of almost a hundred people, authorities reported, raising fears that the death toll would rise dramatically. But the officials they did not know how many people were in the tower when it collapsed around 1:30 in the morning.

A total of 22 people from South American nations They are reported as missing after the collapse: nine from Argentina, six from Paraguay, four from Venezuela and three from Uruguay, according to officials in those countries.

“The building was literally flattened”‘said Charles Burkett, Mayor of Surfside. “It’s heartbreaking, because it means, in my opinion, that we won’t be as successful as we hoped in finding people alive.”

Hours after the collapse, rescuers They were trying to reach a trapped child whose parents were believed to be dead. In another case, rescuers rescued a woman and her child, but the woman’s leg had to be amputated to remove it from the rubble, said Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade’s director of Emergency Management Management, the Miami reported. Herald.

In videos, firefighters were seen pulling out a boy from the landslideBut it was not clear if it was the same person Rollason mentioned.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who visited the scene, said television he did not grasp the scale of what had happened.

Rescuers do “all they can to save lives. That continues and they are not going to rest, ” he said.

Teams of between 10 and 12 rescuers entered the rubble with dogs and other equipment, working until they were tired of carrying heavy things, at which point they would go out and let in a new team, said Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, the state fire chief.

“They are not going to stop just because night falls.”Patronis told Miami television WPLG. “Maybe they just go a different path.”

Patronis said he felt very moved with the image of a bunk near the top of the building that was exposed.

“Someone was probably sleeping in it,” he commented. “There are many questions. ”

The authorities did not say what could be the causes of the collapse. In video recorded from nearby, it appears that the center of the building was the first to fall, followed seconds later by a section closer to the sea as a huge cloud of dust covered the neighborhood.

Burkett said that work was being carried out on the roof of the building, but added that the same is being done on other buildings and that in his opinion that was not the cause of the collapse.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said President Joe Biden He called her to offer federal help.

“We will be there”said the president from the White House.

The hotels they offered accommodation some of the displaced residents, the mayor said, and the delivery of food, medicine and other items was being organized. Rescuers were trying to determine how many people were missing and asked residents to report to them.

Approximately half of about 130 apartments they were damaged, the mayor said at a press conference. Rescuers had pulled at least 35 people out of the rubble by midmorning, and heavy machinery was being brought to the scene to help stabilize the structure and give them more access, said Raide Jadallah, chief of operations for the Miami-Dade fire department.

The tower has a mix of permanent and seasonal residents, And while a guest directory is kept, it does not indicate when owners are in their apartments, Burkett said.

Nicholas Fernandez spent hours after the collapse trying to call two friends that they were staying in the building with their youngest daughter. The family had come to the United States to escape the COVID-19 outbreak in Argentina, their home country, said Fernandez, from Miami.

“The hope is that, perhaps, someone hear the call. I know there are dogs inside. ” “I know what I say may sound ridiculous, but as long as we don’t hear otherwise, there is always hope.”

The collapse tore walls and exposed some homes in the part of the building that remained standing, giving the appearance of a huge dollhouse. In videos broadcast on television, beds, tables and chairs are seen inside. Air conditioners hung from parts of the building, and in aerial photographs it appeared that parts of the parking area under the structure were collapsed.

