Pain and dismay surround the community of Xonacatlán, State of Mexico, at the outcome of the death of Melany, a 23-year-old girl whose body was discovered lifeless in a hotel located on the Toluca-Naucalpan highway. The news also led her grandmother to die from the impact of what happened.

The last time they saw Melany alive

Melany left her home on Friday, February 16, but never returned. She was found dead inside the establishment with the company name Unlimited, in the town of San Antonio La Fe.

The discovery unleashed a frantic search by his relatives, who, immersed in hours of anguish, feared the worst.

The tragedy did not end with Melany's death. The news of her death hit her grandmother with such force that, after finding out what happened, she lost her life from the shock. A double loss in this family.

On Monday, February 19, Melany and her grandmother were farewelled at the Xonacatlán Municipal Pantheon.

He Melany feminicide It has ignited indignation in the population, who demand justice from the authorities and demand security measures not only for women, but for all the inhabitants of the district.

What is known about his femicide

Reports indicate that Melany's body showed signs of violence, and the presence of a man next to her in the hotel has fueled suspicions. According to employee accounts, only the individual left the place after she entered.