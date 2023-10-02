At least ten people died and dozens more were injured this Sunday when the roof of a Catholic church collapsed while a baptism was being held in Ciudad Madero.in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas (northeast), the local government reported.

According to authorities, the tragedy occurred around 2:18 p.m. local time. due to an alleged failure in the structure of the Holy Cross parish at the time when about 70 people were attending a baptism.

“Unfortunately, ten people are confirmed dead. Of them there are five women, two men and three children,” Américo Villarreal, governor of Tamaulipas, told the press.upon arriving at the scene of the accident at night.

He explained that they have yet to recover the body of a woman from the rubble and that there are probably no more victims. since people who were reported missing have already been located.

Villarreal added that medical attention was provided to about 60 people for various injuries.of which 23 were still hospitalized. “Two with serious injuries, their lives may be in danger,” he said.

Asked about the cause of the collapse of the roof of this temple, he said that according to the priest in charge, no defects had been detected in this industrial-style church, built about 50 years ago.

“We all die at the moment when God wants. Some left and others stayed. Those who left rest in peace, those of us who stayed will surely suffer for the rest of our lives,” priest Ángel Vargas, who was officiating the mass at the time of the tragedy, told the news page 4C News.

With a broken voice, he explained that every Sunday was “special” because of the celebration of baptisms, attended by entire families.

“We are living a very difficult time (…) the roof of a church has collapsed while the celebration of the Eucharist is underway,” José Armando Álvarez, bishop of the diocese of Tampico, previously said in a video on social networksto which the church belongs.

Emergency mobilization

The Primate Archdiocese of Mexico also expressed its regret. “We join in prayer with our sister diocese of Tampico to ask the Lord for our deceased and injured brothers,” he noted in X.

In images from Milenio television, dozens of people are seen trying to support part of the collapsed structure with wooden poles. while others make their way through the wreckage in search of survivors.

The rescuers, as was done in the rescue efforts of the 2017 earthquake that shook central Mexico, They raised their fists high to ask for silence and to be able to identify any screams from the trapped people.

A video from a security camera shows the moment when the church begins to collapse in the middle of a thick cloud of dust.

The area was surrounded by several ambulances, patrols, police and military, in addition to numerous people who came running in search of relatives who were in the church.

Messages were spread on social networks asking for tools, such as wood, hydraulic jacks or hammers, to remove the debris.

Ciudad Madero is a municipality in the south of Tamaulipas, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, with about 205,000 inhabitants. In a similar tragedy, during the earthquake of September 19, 2017, a church in the state of Puebla (center), where the epicenter was, collapsed when a baptism was being celebrated.

Eleven people from the same family, including the baby who was to be baptized, died. This 7.1 magnitude earthquake left 369 dead, most of them in Mexico City.

AFP