A 5-year-old boy died this Wednesday after being hit by a truck barn in the Mataderos neighborhood, police sources reported.

It happened this afternoon at the intersection of Piedra Buena and Eva Perón avenues, very close to Kindergarten Integran No. 3 and Primary School No. 17 Roma, in the City of Buenos Aires.

When the police from Police Station 9A arrived at the scene, they called SAME for an ambulance and a sanitary cordon for his transfer to the Santojanni Hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, the policemen were guarding the area and trying to prevent neighbors from taking some kind of retaliation against the truck driver.

