07/13/2023 – 23:20

The mining company Vale could become a defendant in the United Kingdom in a process that judges the responsibilities for the tragedy that occurred in Mariana (MG). The Anglo-Australian mining company BHP Billiton is already the target of this process. The issue was discussed for two days at a hearing in London and ended this Thursday (13). There is still no date for a decision to be taken.

The tragedy occurred in November 2015, when a dam belonging to the mining company Samarco located in Mariana broke. In the episode, the avalanche of tailings flowed through the Rio Doce basin, impacting dozens of municipalities in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. Nineteen people died.

Vale is one of the two shareholders of Samarco. The other is BHP Billiton, which is headquartered in London and responds to the process that has been pending since 2018 in the UK Court. It was moved by thousands of afflicted people represented by the Pogust Goodhead office. Municipalities, companies and religious institutions that claim to have been impacted by the tragedy are also part of the process.

Vale’s inclusion in the process was requested by BHP Billiton. The Anglo-Australian mining company alleges that, in case of conviction in the United Kingdom, Vale also needs to be held accountable in the country to pay at least 50% of the indemnities.

BHP Billiton’s claim was filed after UK courts denied requests for the lawsuit to be dismissed. The mining company previously claimed that there was a duplication of judgments and defended that the repair of damages should only take place under the supervision of the Brazilian courts. On the other hand, the defense of those affected maintains that Brazil has not been able to ensure fair reparation. In March, 500,000 new authors joined the process. In this way, there are now more than 700 thousand people and entities represented by the Pogust Goodhead office.

In Brazil, all reparation actions are administered by the Renova Foundation, an entity created in 2016 pursuant to an agreement signed between the three mining companies, the Union and the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. It manages more than 40 programs. But, after almost eight years, its performance is the target of several judicial questions by those affected and by the public authorities. There are discussions involving everything from the delay in completing the reconstruction work in the districts devastated in the tragedy to compensation amounts.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Minas Gerais (MPMG) even asked for the extinction of the Renova Foundation, considering that it does not have the due autonomy vis-à-vis the three mining companies. an attempt to renegotiation of the reparation processable to point to a solution for more than 85,000 lawsuits about the tragedy, has been in progress since last year.

Alignment

At the hearing held in the last two days, Vale defended that the UK Justice does not have jurisdiction to assess the case, aligning itself with the position already presented by BHP Billiton. In a note, the mining company also maintained that more than R$ 30.05 billion of the resources destined to the Renova Foundation were designated for the compensation of more than 417.5 thousand people. “Any damages imposed in the class action [movida no Reino Unido] should consider values ​​already received by the same authors in Brazil, by virtue of individual agreements or court decisions”, adds the text released by Vale.

Outside the court, an entourage of those affected organized a protest. Residents of affected areas and representatives of different indigenous ethnic groups were present. The Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB) released a demonstration by its coordinator Joceli Andreoli, who was part of the entourage.

“We know that Brazilian justice has been flawed and Vale wants to be judged there, because it has influence. She has been ensnaring those affected for eight years, in what is the biggest socio-environmental crime in the country. We hope that Vale will also be judged here and that it complies with full reparation for those affected”.

The Pogust Goodhead office, which represents those affected, released a statement from attorney Tom Goodhead. “The two largest mining companies in the world are in a legal fight to decide who should be held responsible for this great crime, when in fact what should be under discussion is compensation for the victims who have suffered for eight years. They are wasting time, energy and resources instead of sitting down with the victims and solving this case. They do not face the consequences of their negligence. It is a disgusting spectacle, ”he criticized.

In a note, BHP states that it will continue to defend itself in the United Kingdom’s courts and that it considers the process unnecessary as it duplicates issues that are covered by the work of the Renova Foundation or are the subject of legal discussions in Brazil. According to the text, Vale’s request for inclusion was a necessary procedural measure so that responsibilities are shared in the event of a payment order.

According to the note, the situation does not affect relations between the two mining companies. BHP Billiton says it will continue to work closely to support ongoing remedial actions. “In total, more than 200,000 plaintiffs of the English action have already received some type of payment in Brazil”, adds the text.

Judgment in 2024

The action in the United Kingdom was even suspended in the initial stage, when it was still being discussed whether the case could be analyzed in the country. Without going into the merits of the issue, the English judge Mark Turner considered in 2020 that there was abuse, among other things, because there could be sentences that were irreconcilable with simultaneous trials in Brazil and the United Kingdom.

For the judge, there was not enough evidence that the Brazilian Justice was incapable of ensuring fair compensation. However, in July 2022, the Court of Appeal accepted an appeal from those affected and determined that the merits of the case should be analyzed.

The hearings that will judge the merits of the process and assess whether BHP Billiton is responsible for the tragedy are initially scheduled for April 2024. However, in May, the UK Justice rescheduled the date and the case will be analyzed only in october 2024. The postponement partially complied with the mining company’s request. BHP Billton wanted more time to allow Vale’s manifestation in the process and even defended holding the hearings only in 2025. The defense of those affected, on the other hand, spoke out against the postponement.























