He was only 15 years old and a whole life ahead: Emanuele Piacenti died while he was riding a scooter with a friend of his

The town of Licata is in mourning for the death of a 15 year old. Emanuele Piacenti was involved, together with a friend of his, in a serious car accident.

The two were traveling in riding a scooter in the night between last Thursday and Friday. They were walking along the junction that leads to Piano Cannelle when they are crashed into a Fiat Panda. The police are working to reconstruct the precise dynamics of the accident, still unclear.

After the violent impact, Emanuele Piacenti and his friend were transported, with immediate urgency, to theSan Giacomo d’Altopasso hospital.

Unfortunately the 15 year old He did not make it, the doctors could not do anything to save his life. The friend, on the other hand, was transferred to the Garibaldi hospital in Catania and is hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The tragedy shocked the community. The citizens clung to the pain of the family, torn apart by the unexpected loss of Emanuele. And they are praying and hoping that the friend will succeed to survive and to take back his life.

Death Emanuele Piacenti: the words of the Mayor

Even the First Citizen, Giuseppe Galanti, he wanted to express his thoughts after what happened, showing everyone’s closeness to the family. He also proclaimed city ​​mourning for the day of the funeral of Emanuele Piacenti. Here are his words:

The municipal administration and the entire citizens of Licata gather around Emanuele’s family in this moment of great pain. Another young man, the future of our city, who disappears prematurely. Interpreting the common sentiment of the population, I felt it was my duty to proclaim city mourning, in conjunction with the funeral, as a sign of profound respect and heartfelt participation in the pain of the victim’s family.