Towards Las Vegas

Formula 1’s move closer to the highly anticipated is certainly not proceeding under the best auspices Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, which will take place on November 18th. The round in the city of sin, which will be the penultimate of the 2023 season, has been widely publicized by F1, which has also taken charge of managing its organisation.

Now, however, the news has forcefully entered into an event that should have been just a great sporting celebration. The US media have in fact reported that a man working on preparations for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix died after reporting what police described as a “serious laceration” to the neck.

Tragedy over the weekend

The first news arriving from the United States reports how officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department intervenedand 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Las Vegas time) at the Bellagio Fountains for a call involving an injured worker. The worker was transported to an area hospital and later died. The man’s identity was revealed in the last few hours: he was a 37-year-old, Tizco Antonio, who was working in the huge area under constructionin front of the Bellagio Resort, dedicated to spectators who will attend the Grand Prix.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said Antonio’s death was an accident and the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, the site reported AP. “Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were notified of the fatal accident that occurred Saturday on the Bellagio property – said spokeswoman Teri Williams al Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email – officials were sent to the crash site to open an investigation“. For the moment, Formula 1 has not expressed any official comments regarding the incident.