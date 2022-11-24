The fatal crash took place in Pizzoli, a few km from L’Aquila: Monica Di Bernardo lost her life on the spot at just 42 years old

A devastating tragedy rocked the city of L’Aquila in the early hours of yesterday morning. In a bad road crash, head-on between two cars, he lost his life Monica DiBernardo. For the young mother of two small children, an elementary school teacher, there was nothing they could do.

One more unpleasant episode it hit the city of L’Aquila, a city in Abruzzo unfortunately often hit by tragic events.

Yesterday morning, Wednesday 23 November, a conference on road safety was held in the capital of Abruzzo organized by the families of road victims. Almost simultaneously, another, yet another accident that ended the life of a very young mother.

All this happened in a few moments on the “Picente” state road that connects Pizzoli to Cagnano Amiterno. A Fiat 600 and a Mini Cooper collided head-on at high speed near a service station.

The first to come were the workers at the petrol station, who stopped the traffic and called i rescued. The latter arrived on the spot in a few minutes aboard an ambulance and also a air ambulance.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 25 year old girl of Cagnano, was transported by helicopter to San Salvatore in L’Aquila, where it is currently hospitalized. It doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

The woman who instead traveled on the red 600, reduced to a pile of crumpled metal, has lost his life. The doctors could not do anything but ascertain the death of him.

Now the authorities they will investigate on the left to clarify the dynamics. To help them could be the pictures of cameras of the service station, which may have captured the tragic moment of impact.

Who was Monica Di Bernardo

The victim’s name was Monica Di Bernardo. She was originally from Silvi Marina but for years she had been living in the province of L’Aquila with her husband and the two sonsof which the last one is very small.

He worked as teacher at Montereale elementary school and yesterday morning, like every day, he was joining his beloved pupils.

Young, full of life, loving and solar like few people in the world. This is how the many friends and acquaintances who have dedicated a thought to her in these hours on social media define her.

He loved the theater and moreover it was also one voluntary. He dressed up as a clown to bring joy to other children, the less fortunate ones who fight in hospital rooms. A pure, kind, selfless soul, flown away too soon.