Denis and Agustina Ojeda were 22 and 26 years old, respectively, and were the fatal victims of the tragic crash of a high-end car against a pole in Lanús. Also traveling in the Audi A1 were three young men who suffered serious injuries.

Denis and Agustina were sisters and they were in the back seat of the car that, as it was verified from different videos of the security cameras, it was circulating at very high speed. One of those videos captured the moment of impact.

Next to them was Belén Castillo, while the driver of the vehicle was Demián Pedreira and the one who was sitting in the passenger’s place, Alejandro Weber.

Reportedly Denis died on the spot and Agustina shortly after being transferred to Hospital Evita.

The tragic death of the Ojeda sisters is a new blow to that family, made up of their mother and two other brothers. It is that last November his father had died.

“You broke me in the middle, dad” and “give me the strength to continue” were some of the messages that Denis – who on the social network presented himself as Nicole– his middle name – he posted on Facebook shortly after his father’s death.

“It is difficult to understand that you are no longer here, it is difficult to understand that at such a young age and with a daughter we were left without dad and she without her grandfather. Mom and you were already prepared to enjoy their grandchildren, to enjoy life, so many years walking together, so many years of sacrifice and efforts and now? “, the young woman lamented, mother of a two year old girl.

Denis Nicole Ojeda was 26 years old and the mother of a 2-year-old girl.

And it added: “I still can’t find answers to any of my questions, I just know that you are our angel and wherever you are, you take care of us all. I let you know every day that I love you with my soul because the soul never dies. you make us is inexplicable fat “.

In his profile, he shared photos of his daughter and different items that he sold through the social network, such as hats, night tables and combs for boys.

Among his publications, one of February 2020 stood out, in which he celebrated his daughter’s first year. “I would give my life for you, you are unmatched and the best daughter that God could give me. I love you chini de mam “, was his message.

Her sister, four years younger, used to share pictures of trips or days outdoors, although her last post is from April of last year.

Agustina Ojeda died shortly after being transferred to the Evita Hospital.

Speed ​​and alcohol

Minutes before the impact, Weber, who was sitting in the passenger’s place, filmed himself with his friends drinking alcohol on top of the car and uploaded the images to his Instagram account.

In the images it is seen that the driver points to the speedometer, while his companion shows a glass of drink. Some screams are heard in the background. Sisters Ojeda and Belén Castillo traveled there.

Security cameras in the area caught the Audi speeding past. And a dome located at the crash site captured the moment of impact against the column.

Due to the fact, labeled “homicide and aggravated culpable injuries”, the head of the UFIJ 5 of Lanús, Mariano Leguiza Capristo, requested the arrest of Pedreira and Weber, for which it is awaiting that the Court of Guarantees will resolve the request, while the defendants are held in police custody.

LM