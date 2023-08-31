In a tragic accident that has shocked Italy, an empty train traveling at 100 kilometers per hour struck and killed five workers who were carrying out maintenance work on the tracks. The unfortunate event took place in the town of Brandizzo, near Turin, in the northwest of the country.

This accident revived the debate on safety conditions in the workplace in Italy. According to the news TG24since the beginning of this year, already 505 people lost their lives in work accidents. This figure has put Italy under the scrutiny of the International Labor Organization (ILO) due to the recurring problem.

The victims, employees of a company dedicated to train maintenance, were between the ages of 22 and 52. They identified themselves as Kevin Lagana (22 years), Michael Zanera (34 years), Giuseppe Saverio Lombardo (52 years), Giuseppe Sorbillo (43 years old) and Giuseppe Aversa (49 years).

Fortunately, two other workers who were near the impact site they were unharmed, although they are in a state of shock, as are the two train drivers.

A human error caused the death of 5 workers hit by a train near Turin, Italy, the 5 deceased, between 22 and 52 years old, were doing night maintenance work on the tracks when they were run over near the Brandiz station. pic.twitter.com/KG1oYZCiV5 — Chapoisat (@ChapoisatMoises) August 31, 2023

Dying at work is an insult to civic coexistence

The Ivrea prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for culpable railway disaster and culpable homicide. According to judicial sources, there are many aspects to clarify, since the line had not been interrupted as it should have been at that time.

The President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, expressed his outrage over the accident, stating that “dying in the workplace is an outrage against civic coexistence.” Also a minute of silence was held in honor of the victims. For her part, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her “pain and sadness” and sent her condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni, described the scene as “chilling”, with human remains scattered over 300 meters. Bodoni, who is also a doctor, pondered the possibility of human error and questioned the speed of the train passing through a station.

Some workers were uninjured in the accident

In response to the accident, all unions in the sector went on strike to protest the lack of safe working conditions. Meanwhile, at the crash site, people began bringing bouquets of flowers in memory of the victims.

In a surprising twist, it was discovered that one of the victims, Michael Zanera, had shared a post on social media shortly before the accident. Zanera, apparently a very religious person, posted an image of a crucifix that appeared while he was welding the track, accompanied by the message: “God surely wants to tell me something.”

