A Colombian woman is in intensive care in a hospital in Italy after being attacked by her romantic partner. The man, also of Colombian nationality, shot him repeatedly in the town of San Giorgio su Legnano, Milan, and then took his own life.

The couple lived in a building on Via Acquedotto. Right there, in one of the apartments, the Colombian woman was taking care of some elderly adults.

Based on the report from the Italian authorities, on the afternoon of November 13, a strong argument arose in the apartment where the Colombian woman worked. The couple left the place and entered their home where the confrontation continued.

Apparently, Her boyfriend Sami Habib Quizena García, 42, took a gun and chased her to make an attempt on her life.

Neighbor saved Colombian woman from brutal attack

Hearing the screams, Antoni Franzé, one of the neighbors, went up to check what was happening.

“He pointed the gun at me. He told me ‘this doesn’t matter to you’. He was one meter away. Immediately, I went down to call the police,” Franzé recalled, in statements quoted by the newspaper. Corriere della Sera.

Sami Habib Quizena García, 42 years old.

While the neighbor communicated with the authorities, the Colombian woman tried to escape. The only exit she found was the balcony.

“She jumped, I grabbed her and pulled her into the house. He leaned over the railing, shot and hit her,” said the neighbor.

The woman was identified as Laura Vannesa Anaya, 36, who suffered serious injuries to the abdomen.

Quizena García returned to the apartment of the elderly that the Colombian cared for and shot herself when she heard the police sirens, according to what the authorities told the media.

“I still don’t remember exactly what happened, I’m confused. I acted instinctively, without thinking,” added the neighbor, who has been considered a hero for helping the woman.

San Giorgio su Legnano (#Milan), speaks to the neighbor in the house who has held the lady: “If it is launched on the balcony. From the moment the pressure is on and the sono portata in the house. Lui si è sporto e ha dato due colpi di pistol, ferendo la ragazza ” pic.twitter.com/na2bvBLF2G — Local Team (@localteamit) November 13, 2023

Colombian has a reserved prognosis

The woman remains in the Legnano Hospital in Milan. She underwent surgery and has a reserved prognosis due to injuries to her abdomen.

Meanwhile, the authorities began the investigation to determine the reason for the argument and why the Colombian had a gun. According to initial reports, the weapon would belong to his brother-in-law, who works in a security company.

