This Saturday, An Italian Air Force plane suddenly crashed in an acrobatic patrol exercise near Turin, in the north of the European country.

(This was the fatal accident in which ‘Susa’, the ‘influencer’ girl from Colombia, died).

The Italian Minister of Transport and Vice President, the far-right Matteo Salvini, confirmed on his social networks that A five-year-old girl died as a result of the airplane crash. In addition, he uploaded a video of the accident in which you can see the plane falling.

“Terrible accident in Turin, where a plane from the Tricolor Frecce crashed during an exercise, killing a five-year-old girl and, according to initial reports, injuring her little brother and parents. Except the pilot, who jumped with his parachute at the last moment. A terrifying tragedy. A prayer and a hug of moving closeness,” said Salvini.

(They reveal the video of the tragic accident in which a five-year-old girl was run over and killed).

Terribile incident in Torino, where an airplane of the Tricolor Frecce was precipitated during an exercise, uccidendo a bimba di 5 anni e, secondo le prime notizie, ferendo il suo fratellino ei suoi genitori. Except for the pilot, which is launched all’last with the parachute.… pic.twitter.com/AlW6TWqxTo — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 16, 2023

What is known about the tragedy in Italy

The car the minor was in. See also Ukraine claims Russia destroyed the world's largest plane

The plane crashed near the town of San Francesco al Campoabout 20 km northwest of Turin, and hit the car in which the family of the deceased minor was traveling, according to the EFE agency.

The newspaper Corriere della Sera It says that the car in which the minor was riding “was lifted and overturned by the explosion of the plane.”

The girl’s parents and her nine-year-old brother were taken to the hospital with burns. The pilot of the aircraft survived after ejecting with a parachute seconds before impact.

According to the Italian press, the pilot reported engine failure. However, authorities are investigating the details of what happened.

The tragedy occurred after the aerobatic patrol took off from Turin’s Caselle airport to go along with other planes to participate in an air show for the centenary of the Italian Air Force.

After what happened, the event – which was scheduled for this Sunday – was cancelled.

More news

LAST NEWS

*With EFE