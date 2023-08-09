A total of 41 people died in a new registered shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa (southern Italy), according to the testimonies of four survivors who were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard.

The rescued, who arrived in Lampesusa in the morning, explained to the authorities that the boat had left Sfax (Tunisia) and that after about six hours of navigation the ship capsized due to a large wave and the migrants, including three children, fell into the sea.

The four survivors, two men, a woman and a child, originally from the Ivory Coast and Guinea Conakry, are in a state of shock.

After being rescued at sea by a freighter, they were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat that disembarked in Lampedusa, according to local media.

Only 15 of the migrants, who were traveling in a precarious metal boat, wore life jackets, but they drowned anyway, the survivors added in their account to the mediators of the International Organization for Migration, who usually work on the island, the closest Italian territory to Africa.

For now, it is not clear when the shipwreck occurred, if in the last few hours or if it took place days ago, since the survivors are very confused, the sources explained, while the Agrigento prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the event.

Migrant rescue operations near the island of Lampedusa.

According to the media, the four rescued were sighted on Tuesday by a European border guard Frontex plane and, as they were off the Libyan coast, the coast guard of that country was notified, but they did not intervene.

The Italian patrol boats went looking for them, which upon arrival verified that the survivors had been rescued by the freighter, after which they were transferred by the coast guard to Lampedusa.

Last Saturday, two other shipwrecks were reported off Lampedusa in which 34 people died, although only three corpses could be rescued in the middle of a strong storm and it was also the 57 rescued who explained that their travel companions had fallen into the sea.

Migrants rescued last week near the island of Lampedusa. Photo: EFE/Esther Camps / Open Arms

The landings do not stop in Lampedusa, in whose reception center, with a capacity for 300 people, nearly 2,500 people came to crowd two days ago.

It is expected that this Wednesday about 1,100 of the 1,577 who are in the center will be transferred to the Sicilian towns of Porto Empedocle and Augusta.

According to the latest data from the Italian Ministry of the Interior, so far this year and until August 4 92,000 migrants have disembarked on the Italian coasts, more than double the 42,640 in the same period of the previous year.

*With EFE