The lifeless body of Filippo Mometto was found this morning in Trento, the city where he had moved for his studies

Terrible news has overwhelmed the motoring world in Italy in the last few hours. Filippo Mometto, a promising motorcycle rider, an athlete who had raced in the Italian Speed ​​Championship on several occasions and with excellent results, was found dead at just 24 years old in his home in Trento. He had moved to Trentino some time ago to also continue his student career.

A bolt from the blue struck in the early hours of this morning Italian motoring worldwhen the tragic news of Filippo’s passing spread ‘Momo‘ Mometto.

Absolutely unexpected news and which will certainly require investigations for it to have any explanation. At the moment, the most accredited hypothesis is that of a sudden illness which would have surprised the motorcyclist perhaps while he was sleeping.

The timely arrival of rescuers unfortunately it did not prevent the death on site, which had already occurred.

The tragedy occurred in Trentin the house where the 24 years old he had moved some time ago to also continue his student career.

He was in fact enrolled in the faculty of computer engineering at the university of the capital of Trentino Alto Adige.

Who was Filippo Mometto

Born and raised in Oderzoin the province of Treviso, in Veneto, Filippo Mometto had become known from a very young age thanks to his talent riding racing motorcycles.

Despite his young age he had already had the opportunity to compete in several very prestigious national competitions, such as the CIV (Italian Speed ​​Championship).

In the CIV he made his debut in 2019 with the MMR team, in the SS600 class. Then he competed in the National Trophy 1000 and this year in the Aprilia RS660 trophywhere only a few weeks ago he had achieved a valuable third place in the Mugello race.

Lots of i condolence messages and closeness that Filippo’s family, overwhelmed by grief, has received in these hours. The 24-year-old leaves behind his mother, brother Riccardo and father Antonio, who always followed him racing and who had plans to found their own team with him.

