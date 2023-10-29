Tragedy at an ice hockey match in England. American player Adam Johnson died from a cut to his neck caused by a skate blade. The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers. Johnson, had played for the Pittsburg Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. He went on to play in Canada for the Ontario Reign and in Germany for the Augsburger Panther before agreeing to join Nottingham for the 2023-24 season.



